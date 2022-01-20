Head to Head Survey: Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Cannabis $191.43 million 5.18 -$542.59 million ($2.61) -1.92 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 1.43 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Cannabis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Cannabis and Bon Natural Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Cannabis 3 7 0 0 1.70 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus price target of $7.26, indicating a potential upside of 45.27%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Aurora Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Cannabis and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Cannabis -252.40% -9.09% -7.08% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

