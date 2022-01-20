Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $60.77

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.77, but opened at $58.95. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

