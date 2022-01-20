Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $142.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $115.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $117.30, with a volume of 12,694 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.