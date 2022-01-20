CastleArk Alternatives LLC Takes $55.59 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,589,000. Lam Research comprises 2.1% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.07% of Lam Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $647.52. 17,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $679.72 and its 200 day moving average is $625.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,250,803. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

