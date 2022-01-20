CastleArk Alternatives LLC Makes New $48.36 Million Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 315,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,359,000. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.8% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned 0.06% of Microchip Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after acquiring an additional 170,736 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.