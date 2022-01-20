Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Paychex by 18.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 63,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Paychex by 626.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 15.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.67. 7,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,628. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.09.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.