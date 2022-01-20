E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $195.38 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,154,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,382,000. Pinduoduo makes up 8.2% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Pinduoduo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PDD shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

PDD stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 355,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,904,945. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.