OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 624 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. ASML comprises 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML traded up $26.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $725.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,530. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $786.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $787.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

