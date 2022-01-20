OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $679,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,348. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $99.82 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

