OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,082 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.06.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.81. 86,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,938. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

