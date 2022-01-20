Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,225 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.59. 98,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,193. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.65.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.