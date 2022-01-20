Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,784,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Trip.com Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

