CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 22,945 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,878,000 after purchasing an additional 947,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after purchasing an additional 385,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.95. 22,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,507. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $49.28 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

