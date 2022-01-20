U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 441,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.