Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 25,670 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 703,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 25,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $77,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after acquiring an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 595,510 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $114.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.