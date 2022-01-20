Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 7,900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

