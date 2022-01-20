U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.05. 302,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,244,000 after buying an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

