Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,492 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 518,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $90.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

