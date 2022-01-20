Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $322.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.28. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

