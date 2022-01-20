Haverford Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 33.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,722,000 after purchasing an additional 362,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SAP by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,227,000 after purchasing an additional 332,017 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SAP by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 213,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth about $25,406,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SAP stock opened at $136.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

