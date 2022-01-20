Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after buying an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 591,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

ULTA stock traded up $3.31 on Thursday, reaching $374.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,012. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

