Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after purchasing an additional 754,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,387,000 after buying an additional 748,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after purchasing an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 286,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.54.

NYSE CRL traded up $6.10 on Thursday, hitting $342.78. 3,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.97. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.48 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

