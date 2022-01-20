Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Trading Down 2.3%

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.63. 807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTYX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.96.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences Inc will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

