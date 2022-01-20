Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.6%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.63. Approximately 39,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,649,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth $61,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.