Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 224,649 shares.The stock last traded at $20.89 and had previously closed at $19.61.
Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.64 and a beta of 0.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 144.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS)
Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.