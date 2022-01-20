Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 224,649 shares.The stock last traded at $20.89 and had previously closed at $19.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Materialise during the second quarter worth $1,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 144.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,366 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Materialise by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

