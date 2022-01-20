Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.66 and last traded at $20.66. Approximately 1,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 398,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

