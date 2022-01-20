ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.34

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 2363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

