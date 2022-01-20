ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 789,100 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

NASDAQ:ENG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,356. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $38.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.86. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ENGlobal by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.