Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

NYSE CMA opened at $96.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $217,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.62.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

