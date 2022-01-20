Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 21.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 129,185 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after purchasing an additional 113,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 746,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 286,035 shares in the last quarter.

