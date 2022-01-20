Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Declines By 21.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,960,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of ESGE stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.