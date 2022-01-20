First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Shares of FCAP stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $41.50. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479. First Capital has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.93.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

In other news, Director Dana L. Huber acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Huber bought 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, with a total value of $79,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,205 shares of company stock worth $299,426. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

