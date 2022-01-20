Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $424,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.91. 289,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,793,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.