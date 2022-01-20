Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.94 Million

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report $269.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $271.93 million and the lowest is $267.23 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,393. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

