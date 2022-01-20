Zacks: Analysts Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.69. 28,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,497. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 647,418 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

