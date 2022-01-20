Radio Caca Market Capitalization Tops $419.00 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $419.00 million and $26.39 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.08 or 0.07491608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.95 or 0.99832145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

