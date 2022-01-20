Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,870 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.25% of Generac worth $321,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global downgraded Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.21.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $291.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.21 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.