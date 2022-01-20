Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of First Bancorp worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after buying an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FBNC traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.