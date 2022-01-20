John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.87. 1,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.54. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,046 shares of company stock worth $668,146 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

