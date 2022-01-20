CI Investments Inc. Buys New Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 368,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,754,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.72% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink lowered Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

PHR stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 40.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $261,371.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,428 shares of company stock valued at $760,343. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

