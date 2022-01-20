Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after acquiring an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,582,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $871,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,025. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $235.13 and a 52 week high of $265.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.