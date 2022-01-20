Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 90,000 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Axonics makes up approximately 1.3% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.63% of Axonics worth $18,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,211. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.