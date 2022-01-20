Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche EuroShop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €19.96 ($22.68).

ETR DEQ traded down €0.31 ($0.35) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €16.00 ($18.18). 165,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is €15.38 and its 200-day moving average is €17.77. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.88 ($15.77) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($24.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

