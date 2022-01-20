Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,025 shares during the period. Kellogg comprises about 2.3% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.25% of Kellogg worth $55,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 63.39%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

