GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.01). GreenPower Motor reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 71.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GP. Maxim Group decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,455. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 5.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

