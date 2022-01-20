Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.70.

NYSE:URI traded up $8.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $315.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.12 and a 200 day moving average of $344.83. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.22 and a 1 year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

