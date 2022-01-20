Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $77,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $404.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,450. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.86. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.48.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

