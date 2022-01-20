American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $121,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 340.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $229.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $208.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

