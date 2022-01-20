Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 9,613 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WWD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. 6,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth $4,825,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $1,585,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

