Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Sells 9,613 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of WWD traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.09. 6,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64.
Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
