Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €126.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($150.57) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €122.90 ($139.66).

SY1 stock traded up €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €114.65 ($130.28). The company had a trading volume of 552,243 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €126.41 and a 200 day moving average of €122.20. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

