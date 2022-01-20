Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been given a €58.00 ($65.91) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.00% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

Shares of DUE traded down €1.44 ($1.64) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €40.00 ($45.45). 166,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €39.13 and a 200-day moving average of €39.04. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 52 week high of €44.08 ($50.09). The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

